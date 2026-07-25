Help Me Clear My Debt & Continue My PhD

Assalamu Alaikum,

My name is Abu Tayyab Luqman. I am a PhD scholar in Islamic Studies and a teacher from Pakistan.

I have dedicated my life to education and serving my community, but today I am facing severe financial hardship. I am struggling with educational expenses, outstanding debts, my wife’s medical costs, and the basic needs of my family.

I am determined to complete my PhD and continue serving students and society, but without financial support it has become extremely difficult.

Your donation, whether large or small, will help me:

• Pay my PhD tuition fees

• Clear urgent debts

• Cover my wife’s medical expenses

• Support my family’s basic living costs

Every contribution makes a real difference. If you cannot donate, please share this campaign with your family and friends.

May Allah reward your generosity and kindness abundantly. Ameen.



