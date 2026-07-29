Help Me Clear My Debt After Job Loss 💛

I am currently facing serious financial hardship after losing my job. I have an outstanding bank credit(any money enters goes to credit payment), and I am no longer able to keep up with the monthly repayments. Due to accumulating interest, the debt is becoming increasingly difficult to manage.





My goal is to fully clear this credit and regain financial stability so I can rebuild my life, focus on finding stable work, and move forward without the constant pressure of debt.





I am doing my best to get back on my feet, but I cannot manage this situation alone. Any support, no matter how small, would mean a chance for a fresh start and relief from this financial burden.





Thank you very much for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you are able to offer.



