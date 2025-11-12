Help Me Clear Medical Debt

A while back, I faced a medical emergency and had to take out loans to cover the hospital bills. Now I'm working to pay those loans back, but it's been a real struggle. I've learned the hard way that health truly is wealth, and the costs that come with it can be overwhelming.

I'm raising funds to help me clear this medical debt and get back to stable ground. Your support would mean so much as I work through this. Thank you for standing with me.