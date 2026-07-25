HELP ME CLEAR AN OVERWHELMING DEBT Dear family

I hope this message finds you well.





My name is Deborah Munyiva, and I am writing with humility and hope during one of the most challenging periods of my life. I am a teacher and a mother who has always worked hard to provide for my family and meet my obligations. However, due to overwhelming financial difficulties and personal challenges, I have reached a point where I am struggling emotionally, mentally, and financially.





The weight of significant debts and financial responsibilities has caused immense stress and anxiety, affecting my mental well-being and my ability to focus on daily life. Despite my efforts to manage the situation responsibly, I find myself in need of support and guidance.





I am reaching out to respectfully request any assistance, advice, or intervention that your foundation may be able to offer. Any support, whether financial, emotional, or through referrals to appropriate resources, would be deeply appreciated and could make a meaningful difference in helping me regain stability and hope.





I understand that many people seek assistance, and I am grateful for your time and consideration of my request. Thank you for the compassion and generosity your foundation extends to those in need.





I look forward to hearing from you and remain hopeful for a positive path forward.





Sincerely,





Deborah Munyiva

Kenya



