Help Me Celebrate 50 at the Urban Fantasy Ball

Turning 50 is a milestone, and I'd love to celebrate it in a way that reflects who I truly am. I've always loved fantasy, creativity, and magical worlds, and attending the Urban Fantasy Ball in Atlanta would be a dream come true.

This isn't just a party—it's a chance to step into a world of imagination, meet incredible people who share my passions, and create unforgettable memories as I begin a new chapter of life.

Your support will help cover my travel, lodging, event ticket, costume, meals, and other trip expenses. Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to making this once-in-a-lifetime experience possible.

If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Thank you for believing in joy, celebrating life's milestones, and helping me make my 50th birthday truly magical.

Here's to embracing wonder, adventure, and the magic of new beginnings. ✨🧚🏾‍♀️