Help Me Catch Up on Rent and Car Payment

I've been through an incredibly difficult time. A few years ago I had to leave my job to be a full time care giver to my partner who was diagnosed with kidney failure. I left my job and was taking care of him, living solely from his social security. We couldn't seem to get any help from any social departments so that I could get back to working full time earn money. It was a year long battle and sadly my partner passed away last year in August. I lost almost everything in the aftermath. Social Security drained his bank account the day after he passed, and Medicare was going to take my home, so I was forced to sell it for half its value. He left me with a very large tax lien and the money I did retain from the sale of the home was used to pay for 1 years rent. Well, that year was up in June. I've been unemployed for two years and have been diligently searching for employment for the last 13 months, but I'm still struggling to get back on my feet. I have been trying to UberEats or DoorDash to earn money, but the rising cost of gas in my state drains half of what I make each day, not include the maintenance costs of the vehicle. I have slowly lost ground and dont know where to turn at this point. So here I am!





Right now, I'm behind on my rent by $8,000 and my car payment is behind by $1,164.

Any funds beyond these 2 immediate emergencies will be used for future rent until I am employed again.





Your support would mean so much to me during this time. Thank you for standing with me.