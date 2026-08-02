Help Me Catch Up on Rent and Bills

I'm $5000 behind in rent and around $2000 in other bills. I'm employed, but I'm also close to being disabled and living with the after effects of a car accident from 13 years ago.





Right now, the stress of being behind is making it harder for me to focus on my health. This fundraiser would help me catch up on what I owe so I can breathe a little easier and take better care of myself.





I'm grateful for any support you can offer.