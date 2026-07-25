Help Me Care for My Mom With Dementia

Hello, my name is Miguel, and I am the full-time caregiver for my 77-year-old mother, who suffers from dementia and other serious health conditions. For the past several years, I have dedicated my life to caring for her every day, making sure she is safe, takes her medications, attends her medical appointments, and never feels alone.

Because I am her full-time caregiver, it has become extremely difficult to maintain steady employment. Every day is a challenge, but I continue because she is my mother, and I believe she deserves to be cared for with love and dignity.

I am raising funds to help cover essential expenses, including transportation, medical needs, groceries, household bills, and reliable transportation so I can safely take her to doctors’ appointments and emergencies.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a real difference in our lives. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, or community would mean just as much.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. May God bless you and your family.

With gratitude,

Miguel



