Help Me Care for My Child While Getting Back on My

My name is Alfan Lukiana and I am reaching out for help during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

Two months ago, I lost my job and have been actively searching for new employment ever since. Despite applying for many positions, I have not yet received an opportunity to return to work.

At the same time, my child is currently receiving medical treatment in the hospital. My main focus has been making sure my child gets the care and support needed during this difficult time.





To cover daily expenses such as food, transportation, and basic necessities, I have been borrowing money from relatives. I am deeply grateful for their help, but I cannot continue relying on them indefinitely.





I am currently caring for my child with the support of my family, especially my mother. While I continue searching for work, the financial pressure has become overwhelming.





Any contribution, no matter how small, will help cover daily living expenses, transportation to and from the hospital, and other essential needs while I work toward getting back on my feet.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness means more than words can express.