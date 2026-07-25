Help Me Buy My Son the Laptop of His Dreams

Hello,

My name is Sarah, and I am a single mother raising my 13-year-old son, Noah.

Life hasn't always been easy, but we've always managed to get by. I work full-time, pay the rent, cover the bills, buy the groceries, and do everything I can to make sure Noah never goes without the essentials. Yet there's one thing I've never been able to give him: the laptop he's been dreaming about for years.

Unlike many kids his age, Noah doesn't dream about the latest smartphone or expensive designer clothes. His passion is cybersecurity, game development, and programming. He spends hours watching tutorials, learning new concepts, taking notes, and trying to understand how computers and software work.

To this day, he still uses his grandfather's old laptop. It's powered by an outdated Intel Core i2 processor and is so slow that it can take several minutes just to open a web browser or launch a project. Doing school research, learning to code, or developing even a small game quickly becomes an uphill battle.

Despite all of this, Noah never complains.

A few months ago, he showed me a small video game he had managed to create despite the limitations of his computer. It wasn't perfect, but seeing the pride in his eyes made me realize that this wasn't just a hobby. It's a true passion—and perhaps even his future career.

For several months now, I've been setting aside every dollar I can save. But between rent, groceries, school supplies, and unexpected expenses, my savings are growing far too slowly.

After a great deal of hesitation, I finally decided to ask for a little help.

Our Goal: $2,800

ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18: $2,649

Protective laptop backpack: $70

Wireless mouse: $46

Extended warranty: $180

Every donation will go directly toward reaching this goal.