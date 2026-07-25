Help Me Buy My First Taxi and Build a Better Futur

Every Donation Helps Me Get Back to Work

Hello,

My name is Lawrence, and I am a licensed commercial driver from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India.

Today, I am asking for help because I have reached a point where I cannot move forward on my own.

Driving is the only profession I know. I have the skills and the licence to work, but I do not own a vehicle. Without a taxi, I struggle to find regular work and provide a stable income for myself and my family.

Instead of asking for short-term financial help, I want to build a future where I can earn an honest living every day.

My Dream

My dream is simple: to own a reliable used taxi.

Having my own vehicle would allow me to:

Work every day as a professional driver.

Earn a steady income.

Support my family through honest work.

Become financially independent.

This isn't just about buying a vehicle. It's about creating a long-term source of income that can change my life.

How Your Support Will Be Used

Every donation will go toward:

Buying a reliable used taxi or making the required down payment.

Registration, insurance, and the basic costs needed to start operating.

Getting back to work as quickly as possible.

If I raise more than my goal, the additional funds will be used only for legitimate taxi-related expenses such as maintenance, permits, and insurance.

Why I'm Asking for Help

I know many people are facing challenges, and I do not take your generosity for granted.

If you choose to support me, you are not simply donating money—you are helping someone earn a living through honest work and build a better future.

If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign with your friends and family would mean the world to me.

Thank you for reading my story, believing in my dream, and giving me hope.

With sincere gratitude,

Lawrence

Commercial Driver

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, India