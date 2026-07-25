Help Me Buy My First Real PC

Hello!

My name is Walipher, and I'm from Brazil.

I'm creating this fundraiser because I've never had a real personal computer. The only computers I've ever had access to were very old office machines that struggled to run even the operating system, making it impossible to do much beyond basic tasks.

For years, I've wanted to have a computer that would let me truly learn, create, and grow. A reliable PC would allow me to study programming, explore game development, work on personal projects, learn new software, and develop skills that could help me build a better future. It would also let me enjoy modern games in my free time—something I've rarely had the opportunity to experience because I simply never had the hardware for it.

Living in Brazil makes this goal especially difficult. Computer hardware is extremely expensive compared to the average income, and building even a modest PC can take years of saving. While this setup may be considered entry-level in some countries, for me it represents an opportunity I've never been able to afford.

I'm not looking for a luxury machine or the most expensive parts available. My goal is to build a balanced, upgradeable computer that I can rely on for many years, whether I'm studying, creating projects, or simply relaxing after a long day.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to finally owning my first real PC. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give. It truly means more than you know.