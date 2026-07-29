Help Me Buy My Dream Car & Give Back

Hi everyone! My name is Jonah, and I’m raising money to help purchase my dream car, a Dodge Neon SRT-4. My goal is to raise $20,000. The car itself costs around $10,000, and if this fundraiser reaches the full goal, I will donate the remaining $10,000 to charity or to people in need in my community.





I’ve always been passionate about cars, and owning an SRT-4 has been a dream of mine for a long time. Any support, whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this fundraiser, would mean a lot to me.





If we reach the full goal, I’ll make sure the extra funds go toward helping others and will provide updates along the way.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can give!





— Jonah



