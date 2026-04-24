Help me buy GTA 6

Hello, my name is Morrion, and I am a student who is fond of playing games. Ever since the announcement of GTA 6, I have been looking forward to its release date. Playing games is among my most favorite leisure activities, and it enables me to unwind and entertain myself.





I have been working on a fundraiser to enable me to purchase GTA 6 once it is released. Any contribution, regardless of how small it might be, would go a long way in helping me reach my goal. In case you do not feel like contributing monetarily, spreading the word about this fundraising drive would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you for your attention and support.