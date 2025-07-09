Help me buy an Ipad for my education

I am a college student from Bangladesh with big dreams for my future. My father serves in the army and works incredibly hard to support our family. A few months ago, he managed to buy me a second-hand laptop, but unfortunately it started developing serious problems after only five months. Repairing it would cost a lot, and I'm not sure it would remain reliable.

I plan to study Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) at university. Even now, while I'm still in college, I attend online classes, read lecture slides, take notes, and spend many hours studying digitally. Having a dependable device would make a huge difference in my education and help me stay focused on my goals.

Instead of repairing my old laptop, I hope to get an iPad. I don't need the most expensive model—an iPad A16 (11th generation) would be more than enough for my studies. It would allow me to take handwritten notes, read PDFs, join online classes, and organize my coursework much more effectively.

If anyone is willing to support me in achieving this goal, whether through a donation or by sharing my story, I would be deeply grateful. Every contribution, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to continuing my education with the tools I need.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.