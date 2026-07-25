Help me buy a reliable work truck!

Hi everyone,

I’m raising $8,000 to purchase a reliable work truck that will allow me to grow my career in the construction trades.

Right now, I’m working for Levi Perry and his company Perry Flooring, LLC. We install flooring all around the SC upstate. A dependable truck would allow me to transport tools, flooring, and materials, travel to more job sites, and allow our crews to accept more jobs.

I’m not asking for a brand-new truck or anything fancy. My goal is simply to purchase a dependable used truck that I can rely on every day for work. This truck would be an investment in my future, helping me earn more income, build my career, and become increasingly self-sufficient.

Every donation, no matter the size, brings me one step closer to that goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot and would help me reach more people.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for supporting me as I work toward a better future.