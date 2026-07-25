Help Me Buy A Phone To Start Working

Hello, my name is [Ambrose].





I’m reaching out because I need your help to change my life.





Right now, I don’t have a working smartphone. Without a phone, I can’t apply for jobs, do online work, or connect with opportunities to support myself and my family here in Nigeria.





My goal is to raise $300 to buy a Redmi Note 13 phone. This phone will be the tool I need to start working online, take job interviews, and build a better future.





Every dollar you give brings me one step closer. Even $5 or $10 makes a huge difference.





Once I get the phone and start working, I promise to update you and show you how your support changed my life.





Thank you so much for believing in me and for any help you can give. God bless you.