Help Me Buy a Motorcycle to Build My Future

Hello,

My name is sachinda sampath and I am from Sri Lanka.

I am reaching out with a humble request for support. I am working hard to improve my life, but I am facing financial difficulties that make it impossible for me to buy a motorcycle on my own.

A motorcycle is not a luxury for me—it is an important tool that would help me travel to work, reduce transportation costs, and create better opportunities to earn a stable income. It would make a real difference in helping me become financially independent.

I believe that with determination and honest work, I can build a better future. I am only asking for a chance to take that next step.

If you are able to support my fundraiser, any donation—no matter how small—will bring me closer to my goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, generosity, and encouragement truly mean so much to me.

With sincere gratitude

,sachinda sampath

Sri Lanka