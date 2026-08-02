Help Me Buy a Home





Hello,

My name is Biniyam, and I live in Ethiopia. I am a hardworking person who is trying to build a better future. My biggest dream is to buy a modest home where I can live safely and create a stable life.

Despite working hard, the cost of buying a home is far beyond what I can afford alone. I am reaching out with humility to ask for your support.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to owning a home. If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with your family and friends would also be a great help.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and encouragement. Your support means more than words can express.

With gratitude,

Biniyam