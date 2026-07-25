Help me bury my mom

Our family is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of our beloved mom. As we navigate this incredibly difficult time, we are asking for help to give her the peaceful and dignified farewell she deserves.

Our mom was a loving, caring, and selfless woman who touched the lives of so many. She always put her family first and would do anything for the people she loved. Losing her has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled.

Unfortunately, burial services are more than our family can manage on our own. We are humbly asking for any donation, no matter how small, to help us cover these expenses. If you are unable to donate, we would be deeply grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during one of the hardest times of our lives. Every contribution and every share means more to us than words can express.



