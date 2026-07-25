Help me build the next generation of men

Hey, my name's Dre.





Years ago, I built a YouTube channel with over 1+ million subscribers.





From the outside, it looked like I'd made it. But the truth is...

Somewhere along the way, I started creating content that was optimized more for views than for impact.





I got caught up chasing the algorithm. Chasing viral topics. And making a lot of "Red Pill" style content that, looking back, wasn't creating the kind of man I actually wanted to help build.





So I stepped away & shut the channel down for almost 2 years to realign with my purpose & ask myself one simple question: "If views didn't matter... what would I actually want to teach?"





The answer became crystal clear... I don't want to create content that simply entertains or feeds outrage. I want to create content that genuinely helps men become stronger, more disciplined, and more aligned with their highest potential.





So now... that's exactly what I'm building.





With that said, If my content has helped you become more disciplined, more focused, or simply pointed you in a better direction...





This is your chance to help someone else experience the same thing.





Every dollar gets reinvested into building more men!

(And no... this isn't secretly funding a Lamborghini. 😂 I'm still rocking the same old gear & putting everything back into the mission.)





Your generosity helps fund things like :

• My team

• Producing more free videos

• Editing & production costs

• Research & continued learning

• Building new courses & resources

• Creating content that reaches more people





Every contribution, whether it's $5 or $500, helps me continue creating content that I hope serves people for years to come.





Thank you for believing in my mission & for allowing me to keep doing what I love.

I genuinely couldn't do it without you. 🥹 🙌





-dre