💻 Help Me Build My Remote Sales Workspace

I honestly never thought I’d be writing something like this. Asking for help isn’t easy for me 🥹 but I’ve gotten to a point where I can’t do this alone anymore.

I was raised by a single mum together with my twin sister. ❤️ I’ve never had a father figure in my life. My mum did everything she could to make sure we finished primary and secondary school. She sacrificed so much for us, and I’ll always be grateful.

After secondary school, I wanted to continue my education, but there wasn’t enough money. 😔 Instead of sitting at home, I decided to learn tailoring because I believed having a skill would change my life.

It’s been four years since I graduated, and although tailoring has helped me survive, it hasn’t been enough to move my life forward. 💔 Most of my mates already have degrees, some are already working and building their lives. Sometimes it’s hard not to compare myself, but I keep reminding myself that everyone has a different journey.

Instead of giving up, I decided to learn a new skill. 📚 I took courses in inbound sales, prospecting, email marketing and customer service because I believe remote sales can change my life. I studied with just my phone, hoping that one day I’d get an opportunity.

The biggest challenge now is that I don’t have the tools I need to actually start working.

I live with my mum in a one room apartment. The room is always dark because natural light barely comes in. 💡 We hardly have electricity, and we don’t have stable internet either. Sometimes I want to learn or apply for jobs, but I can’t because of these challenges.

I’m trying my best every single day, but applying for remote jobs with only a phone has been really difficult. 😞

That’s why I’m raising funds to buy the basic equipment I need to work professionally:

💻 Laptop

🪑 Office chair

🖥️ Work table

📶 Router

🔋 Power banks

💡 Rechargeable lights

These aren’t luxury items. They’re the tools I need to finally start working and become financially independent. 🙏

I’ll be honest, this season of my life has affected me deeply. The constant financial struggle has left me feeling depressed and overwhelmed at times. 😢 There are days I cry because I genuinely don’t know what else to do, but I still refuse to give up. I keep learning, I keep applying, and I keep believing that things can get better.

Every donation, no matter how small 🤍 will bring me one step closer to building a career, supporting my mum and creating a better future for myself.

If you can’t donate, sharing my fundraiser would also mean the world to me. 🙏 Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you abundantly. ❤️✨



