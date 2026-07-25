Help Me Build My Photography Studio

For the past 7 months, I’ve been unemployed. At 50 years old, with a long career in IT, the job market has been incredibly difficult; countless applications, no offers, and a shrinking window to keep my life stable. Instead of giving up, I’m choosing a different path: I’m building my photography business into a full-time, professional studio for our community.

Photography has always been my passion, capturing weddings, families, events, portraits, and the moments that matter. Many of you have supported my work over the years, and now I’m asking for help to take the next step.





What I’m Raising Funds For

To launch this business properly and sustainably, I need help with:

A reliable company vehicle So I can travel to shoots across Greenlee and Graham County without worrying about breakdowns or repossession. A dedicated studio space Either a small addition to my home or if this campaign grows, a modest storefront where clients can come for portraits, branding sessions, and professional photography year-round.

This isn’t just about equipment or a building. It’s about creating a stable livelihood, serving my community with consistent, high-quality photography, and turning a difficult season into a new beginning.





Why I’m Asking for Help

I’ve worked hard my entire life. I’m not someone who asks lightly. But right now, I’m at a crossroads: I can either wait for a job that may never come… or build something meaningful with the support of people who believe in me and my work.

If you’re able to give, share, or pray for this campaign, it means more than you know. Every contribution, big or small, helps me move toward stability, independence, and a business that will serve our community for years to come.

Thank you for reading, thank you for caring, and thank you for standing with me as I take this leap of faith.





With gratitude, Michael