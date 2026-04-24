Help Me Build My Grandson's Legacy

Hi! I'm Amanda, founder of Damien & Kaden's WonderWorld Animation Studios. I need a production laptop to finish a cartoon that doesn't exist anywhere else on the market — and that carries my grandson's name and his light.





My grandson Kaden was autistic and non-verbal. He drowned at age three. This entire project — the cartoon, the apps, all of it — is his legacy. Every child it reaches, Kaden lives through.





Damien & Kaden's WonderWorld follows two brothers, both autistic — Damien is verbal, curious, and full of ideas; Kaden, non-verbal, experiences the world through movement, sound, and wonder. Kaden is a lead character, not a side character or a "special episode" guest. There is currently nothing else on the market that gives non-verbal autistic kids a main character who experiences the world the way they do. For so many kids, this will be the first time they see themselves reflected on screen.





The show teaches self-regulation, inclusion, water safety, and emotional understanding, through calming sound design and gentle pacing built specifically so it doesn't trigger sensory overload. Scripts and storyboards for nearly two full seasons are already finished. The laptop is the one thing standing between finished scripts and a finished show.





What I'm also building alongside it (already live, already free):

- Kaden's Beacon— a free safety and resource app for new parents of autistic children, including water safety tools. Live now: https://autism-essentials.emergent.host/ — and it always will be free.

- Kaden Talks — a speech therapy app using talking animal characters instead of flashcards. Live preview: https://puppy-speech-1.preview.emergentagent.com/





Where your donation goes (toward the cartoon specifically):





- $25 — cloud storage/backup for master video files

- $50 — AI image generation tools for animated backgrounds

- $200— a chunk toward animation rigging software

- $500— covers state filing & IP registration fees outright

- $1,100— fully funds AI production tools + audio engineering

- $1,200 — fully funds a full year of animation rigging software

- $1,500— fully funds the launch marketing campaign to reach parents, therapists, and clinics

- $2,200 — fully funds the production laptop the entire cartoon is currently blocked on





Total need to finish and launch: $7,500. Every dollar goes toward giving non-verbal autistic kids the lead role — and the mirror — they've never had. And it keeps Kaden's light shining.





Thank you for reading this far. 💙