Help Me Build My Future as a Software Engineering

My name is Genesis, and I am a software engineering student with a dream of building a career in technology. I am passionate about programming and committed to learning, but my progress is limited by a lack of the tools and resources I need.





I am raising funds to purchase a reliable laptop/workstation, improve my internet access, and cover essential software and learning resources. These are not luxuries—they are the foundation I need to study effectively, build projects, and develop the skills required to become a professional software engineer.





Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to achieving my goals. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would mean just as much.





Thank you for believing in my potential and for helping me invest in a future built on education, hard work, and determination.