Help me build my dream pizza business

Hi,I am the founder of a frozen pizza business in Trinidad and Tobago.. After teaching Food and Nutrition for 21 years I made the courageous decision to pursue my passion making frozen pizzas in a way that is accessible and affordable to everyone! Personal Pizzas!. I stepped out and began in April and I have made over $550 Pizzas so far but it has been a bit challenging due to the lack of a proper freezer and purchasing goods in small amounts from supermarkets which is very costly.My goal is to raise $7000 TT dollars which will be used to open a business bank account , purchase a freezer, buy ingredients and supplies and get professional labels (with directions) as I am having issues with a lot customers that don/t know how to cook frozen pizzas. Every contribution will help me build a business that i hope one day will create employment opportunities for women in my community.