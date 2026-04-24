Help me build my business: PC and Camera fund.

Hello! I am trying to launch my small business as a photographer, but I lack the proper equipment to make my dreams a reality. I am also currently a student, and this new computer will not only help me finish my studies but also allow me to edit and process my photos. My goal is to officially launch my photography business within the next year. With your generous support, I will be able to start my photography business, create beautiful images, and build a lasting future for myself in this industry. Every little bit counts, and I am incredibly grateful for any help you can provide!