Help me build Homes and Spread Hope ♥️

Hey there!





This November I have the opportunity to travel to Central America for my fourth mission trip. What started as a single experience in 2018 has turned into a calling I can’t ignore. Every time I go, I come back changed… more aware, more grateful, and more committed to serving God’s people in a tangible way.





We will be partnering with a local church to build homes for families in need and serve in children’s ministry. That means getting our hands dirty, showing up with love, and being present for people who don’t always have access to the basic things many of us take for granted like a safe shelter. To learn more about the organization I’m going with you can visit https://hopeprojectintl.com









I’ve seen firsthand what something as simple as a home can do. It’s not just walls and a roof, it’s dignity and a fresh start. A hope for the future. And for the kids, having people pour into them, even for a short time, reminds them they are seen, valued, and not forgotten.









To make this trip possible, I’m working to raise $2,000, which will cover my housing and flight. I’m hoping to raise the money because I truly believe in the impact of this work, and I’m committed to showing up fully.





If you feel led to support, whether financially or through prayer, it would mean more than I can put into words. And if giving isn’t possible right now, sharing this with others helps more than you know!





Thank you for being part of something bigger than all of us.





With love,

Ingrid Garcia



