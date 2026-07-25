Help me build forward

I’m raising this fundraiser not because I’ve given up, but because I’m building forward.





A lot of people know me as someone who works hard, keeps pushing, and tries to create something meaningful out of every situation. I’m not here to put my whole life story online or ask anyone to feel sorry for me. I’m here being honest about where I am and where I’m going.





Right now, I’m working to stabilize my foundation so I can keep moving with purpose. The funds raised will go toward essential needs, transportation, housing stability, work-related expenses, and the next steps connected to the vision I’m building.





I believe in creating, working, serving, and building something that can eventually help more than just me. Sometimes a good man just needs a bridge — not a handout, not pity, just support during a season where momentum matters.





Any donation, share, prayer, or word of encouragement is appreciated more than you know. I’ll be transparent with how this support is used, and I don’t take anyone’s kindness lightly.





Thank you for believing in me, my reputation, and the vision I’m still building.





Balance is law.



