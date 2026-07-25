Help Me Build an Honest, HVAC company

Help Me Build an Honest, Christ-Centered HVAC Company in Alabama

My name is Tyler, and I am asking for help taking one of the biggest steps of my life: becoming a properly licensed HVAC contractor and building my own local HVAC company here in Alabama.

I have spent years working with my hands and gaining experience in HVAC, electrical, plumbing, property maintenance, and service work. I know the trade, I know the value of hard work, and I know how stressful it can be for a family when their heating or air conditioning stops working.

But my reason for wanting to own my own company goes much deeper than simply wanting to be my own boss.

I want the freedom to do business the right way.

Over the years, I have seen how easy it can be in the service industry for customers to be given false or misleading information, sold repairs they may not need, or charged more simply because they do not understand the equipment in their own home. When a family is without heat or air conditioning, they are often vulnerable and simply have to trust the person standing in front of them.

I want to be someone worthy of that trust.

I want to build a company where honesty matters more than making the biggest possible profit from every service call. I want to be able to look a customer in the eye and tell them the truth—even when the truth makes me less money.

If something can be repaired honestly, I want to tell them that.

If something truly needs to be replaced, I want to explain why.

If a family is struggling, I want to treat them with the same dignity and respect that I would want someone to show my own family.

Most importantly, I want to build something that reflects my faith.

My goal is not simply to leave my children money. I want to leave them a legacy of faith, honesty, hard work, service, and integrity.

Proverbs 13:22 says, “A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.”

To me, that inheritance is about more than finances. It is about building something honorable that can outlive me. I want my children to see that their father tried to build a business the right way, treated people fairly, kept his word, worked hard, and put Christ at the center of what he built.

My dream is to create an honest, dependable, locally owned HVAC company that serves families in my community while allowing me to build a better future for my own family.

Right now, the biggest obstacle standing between me and that dream is the upfront cost of becoming properly licensed and getting the business legally prepared to operate.

My goal is to raise $8,000 to help cover:

• Required HVAC licensing and examination reference books

• Professional exam preparation and training

• State examination and certification fees

• Initial business insurance and bonding expenses

• Business registration and licensing expenses

• Essential startup and compliance costs

I am not asking for help to build a huge company overnight or to buy luxury equipment. My first goal is to get properly prepared, pass the required examination, become licensed and insured, and build this company the right way from the beginning.

Asking for help is difficult for me. I would much rather be in the position of helping someone else. But I also believe that sometimes God works through other people to help us reach a door that we cannot open alone.

Every donation—whether it is $5, $25, $100, or more—brings me one step closer to that door.

And if you cannot donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser. A share, a prayer, or a word of encouragement means more than you may realize.

If I am blessed with the opportunity to build this company, I intend to work every day to make sure the opportunity was not wasted.

I want to build more than an HVAC company.

I want to build a reputation people can trust.

I want to build a business my children can be proud of.

And I want to leave behind a Christ-like legacy of faith, honesty, hard work, and service that reaches far beyond me.

Thank you for reading my story, praying for my family, sharing this fundraiser, and helping me take the first step toward building something that I pray will serve families in my community for generations to come.

Funding Goal: $8,000

“A good man leaves an inheritance to his children’s children.” — Proverbs 13:22



