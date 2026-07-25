Help Me Build a Zombie Shirt Empire!

Hi everyone! My name is Autumn, but most people know me online as LoneLilly.

I'm a disabled mom of two amazing kids who has always believed that even when life gets difficult, creativity can keep you moving forward.

One of my children has high-functioning autism, and every day is filled with learning, growing, and celebrating the little victories together. Between doctor's appointments, therapy, parenting, and managing my own disability, life can be challenging but giving up has never been an option.

Instead of letting those challenges define me, I decided to chase a dream.

If you've seen my adorable zombie mascot, then you've already met the heart of that dream.

🧠💜

I want to create a fun clothing brand filled with cute zombies, Halloween vibes, gaming humor, and designs that make people smile. My goal isn't just to sell T-shirts it's to build something my children can be proud of and to create an income that works around my disability instead of against it.

Starting a small apparel business takes more than just ideas. I need equipment like a heat press, blank shirts, custom DTF transfers, packaging supplies, labels, and other startup materials. While none of these are impossible to buy, they're currently out of reach on my limited disability income while raising two children.

That's why I'm asking for a little help.

Every donation, no matter the size, helps me get one step closer to turning artwork into real products.

Whether it's helping buy my first pack of blank shirts, my first set of transfers, or eventually the heat press that makes it all possible, you're helping build something from the ground up.

My dream is simple:

💜 Create original artwork.

🧟 Make shirts that people genuinely love.

🎮 Build a recognizable gaming and horror-inspired brand.

👕 Eventually expand into hoodies, hats, stickers, mugs, and more.

🌟 Show my kids that with hard work, creativity, and determination, dreams really can become reality.

If you aren't able to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Every share helps introduce LoneLilly to someone new.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my family, and helping one little zombie girl take over the world one T-shirt at a time.

With love,

Autumn (LoneLilly) 💜🧟





~-- Update --~

The funds raised will be used to purchase the equipment, supplies, and materials needed to start producing custom shirts and merchandise. This business is more than just a way for me to earn an income it is an opportunity to build something meaningful despite the challenges of living with a disability while raising my two children.

My goal is not only to support my family, but also to help fellow small and growing streamers by offering affordable, high-quality merchandise that many cannot otherwise afford.

Transparency is very important to me. If there are any funds remaining after the necessary startup expenses have been covered, every dollar left over will be donated to my local church so it can continue helping members of our community in need.

Thank you for believing in my dream and for supporting this journey. Every donation, share, and kind word brings me one step closer to making this vision a reality.