Help Me Build a Sustainable Goat Farm in Nigeria

For years, I have dreamed of starting a sustainable goat farming business in Nigeria, but financial challenges have kept that dream out of reach. I am raising ₦5,000,000 to fund the first phase of this project.

Your support will help me purchase farmland, build a secure goat pen and fencing, and buy healthy breeding goats. My goal is to create a farm that will grow over time, provide a stable livelihood, and create opportunities for others in my community.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to making this dream a reality. Thank you for believing in my vision and for your support.