Help Me Build a Sustainable Future





My name is Adepoju Oluwaseyi Isaiah, and I recently completed my Higher National Diploma (HND) in Public Administration. Like many young graduates, I am working hard to build a stable future while preparing for my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).





Over the past months, I have been searching for employment and attending interviews, but securing a stable job has been challenging. Rather than giving up, I have developed a practical plan to create a sustainable source of income.





My goal is to purchase a motorcycle for commercial transportation. I will personally operate the motorcycle to earn a daily income. At the same time, I plan to learn motorcycle repair three days a week so that I can acquire a valuable skill and eventually have two sources of income: transportation services and motorcycle repairs.





The cost of the motorcycle is beyond what I can currently afford, which is why I am humbly asking for support. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will bring me closer to becoming financially independent and reducing my dependence on others.





Your support is not just helping me buy a motorcycle—it is helping me build a future through honest work, skill development, and self-reliance.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. I sincerely appreciate your kindness, encouragement, and any support you are able to give. May God richly bless you.





Adepoju Oluwaseyi Isaiah