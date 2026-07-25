Help Me Build a Sustainable Agribusiness in Kenya

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

My name is Reuben Chacha, and I am a 26-year-old graduate from Kenya with a bachelor's degree in Counseling Psychology.I graduated in the year 2024and upto now have been unable to find a job to provided for my family who sacrifice all they had to raise school fees so that I be of benefit to them and their way out of extreme poverty.I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support in helping me build a sustainable future through agribusiness.

Like many young graduates, I have worked hard to pursue my education, but finding stable employment has been challenging. Rather than giving up, I have chosen to create my own opportunity by starting an agribusiness that can provide a reliable income, support my family, and eventually create employment opportunities for others in my community.

To make this vision a reality, I am seeking to raise US$5,000. These funds will be used to:

Purchase quality seeds and farm inputs.

Acquire essential farming equipment.

Prepare and develop the land.

Install basic irrigation where needed.

Cover initial operating expenses until the business becomes self-sustaining.

I am committed to using every donation responsibly and transparently. I will keep supporters updated on my progress by sharing photos, milestones, and reports on how the funds are being used.

No contribution is too small. Whether you are able to donate or simply share my campaign with others, your support will bring me one step closer to building a stable livelihood and creating lasting opportunities.

Thank you for believing in my dream and for considering supporting my journey. Your kindness and generosity mean more than words can express.

With sincere gratitude,

Reuben Chacha