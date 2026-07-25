Help me Build a safe new beginning

Hi, my name is Chloe, I am 18 years old and I'm asking for help as I work toward moving out of an emotionally abusive and manipulative home environment.

For a long time, I've been living in a situation that has taken a toll on my mental and emotional well-being. Making the decision to leave hasn't been easy, but I know it's the best step toward building a healthier and more stable future.

I'm working hard to become independent by applying for jobs and saving as much money as I can. Even so, the costs of moving out—such as a security deposit, rent, basic furniture, household essentials, and transportation—are more than I can manage on my own right now.

If you're able to donate, no matter the amount, it would help me take another step toward a safe and stable place to call home. If you can't donate, sharing my fundraiser would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness or support you can offer. It truly means more than words can express.



