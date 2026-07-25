Help Me Build a Safe Home for My Family

Hello,

My name is Vishal, and I am from India.

I never imagined I would ask strangers for help, but today I am doing so with hope. Like many people, I work hard every day and dream of giving my family a safe and permanent home. Unfortunately, my income is not enough to make that dream come true anytime soon.

Every day I think about the future and wish I could provide a place where my family can live with comfort, safety, and dignity. A home is more than walls and a roof—it is a place where loved ones feel secure.

If you are reading this, I humbly ask for your kindness. Even a donation of $1 can bring me one step closer to this dream. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my fundraiser would mean a lot.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness, support, and prayers give me hope.

May God bless you and your family.