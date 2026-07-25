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Help Me Build a Safe Future for Me and My Baby

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bymanain khan

Help Me Build a Safe Future for Me and My Baby

My name is Maliha, and I am a mother to an 8-month-old baby boy. I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

I am currently living in my father's home because I have no safe place of my own. Although I am grateful to have a roof over our heads, the environment has become extremely stressful and unstable. Ongoing family conflict has made it difficult for me to provide the peaceful and secure upbringing that every child deserves.

Despite these challenges, I have not given up. I have more than eight years of experience in data analysis and currently work in the public health sector. I am committed to becoming fully self-sufficient and supporting my son through my own efforts. My goal is not to depend on others permanently but to overcome this difficult period and build a stable future.

The funds raised will be used for:

  1. Securing safe temporary accommodation for me and my baby.
  2. Essential living expenses while I stabilize our situation.
  3. Childcare and basic necessities.
  4. Professional development and career advancement so I can increase my earning potential and become financially independent.

I understand that many people need help, and I deeply appreciate anyone who takes the time to read my story. Whether you are able to donate or simply share my campaign, your kindness can make a meaningful difference in our lives.

My greatest wish is to provide my son with a safe, peaceful home where he can grow up with dignity, security, and hope.

Thank you for your compassion and support.

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