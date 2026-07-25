Help me build a new beginning





I’m reaching out because I’m trying to take the next step toward building a better future for myself.

A little over 2 year ago I made the decision to get sober, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made. Recovery has taught me discipline, accountability, and the importance of working hard for everything I have. Every day since then, I’ve focused on becoming a better man and creating a stable future.

Recently, life threw me another challenge. The construction company I was working for unexpectedly sold the building we were working in on short notice, leaving me without the steady work I was counting on. Instead of letting this setback define me, I’ve decided to invest in myself and start my own pressure washing business.

My goal is to raise enough money to purchase a reliable truck so I can transport my equipment, get to job sites, and begin serving my community. I already have the determination and work ethic—it’s just the transportation that’s standing between me and getting started.

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it would mean more than you know. If you can’t donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would help just as much.

This isn’t just about buying a truck. It’s about creating a second chance, building a business from the ground up, and proving that hard work and perseverance can change a life.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me on my journey over the past two years. Your encouragement has helped me get this far, and I’m excited for what comes next.

God bless, and thank you for believing in me.



