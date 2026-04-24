Help Me Build a Future: Gunsmithing Tools for Sdi

People, I'm sitting here in Fort Worth after another double shift, counting coins to see if I can make it to Friday. I attend Sonoran Desert Institute's gunsmithing program because I believe the Celestial's placed this calling in my heart—but I'm not well-to-do, to say the least. Making ends meet feels impossible right now. I'm barely paying the bills, and the tools I need for school cost more than I can save in a month.

I'm asking you to help me achieve these tools so I can finish what I started. Every dollar brings me closer to becoming a gunsmith and building a life where I can support myself and my family. I believe God rewards those who seek Him with diligence, and I'm seeking your help as an extension of that faith.





What the funds buy: Precision measuring tools, reaming equipment, barrel vise blocks, action wrenches, and finishing supplies—everything needed to complete my hands-on gunsmithing coursework.



