Help Me Build a Future for my Daughter and I

Driven to Provide: A Father’s Journey to Stability

I’m a single dad with a new mission. Recently, my daughter’s mother left us without any support. Now, it’s just the two of us, and I’m determined to build a life she can depend on.

I’m raising $25,000 to launch a Box Truck Business. This isn't just a job—it’s a path to a stable income and the flexibility I need to be the father she deserves.

The Goal: $25,000

Your support will fund:

• A Reliable Box Truck: Our "office on wheels."

• Commercial Insurance: To keep us protected on the road.

• Business Licensing: Getting my DOT and MC authority.

How You Can Help

• Donate: Any amount helps put us in the driver's seat.

• Share: Help us reach people who believe in second chances and hard-working dads.

I’m ready to work. I just need the keys to get started. Thank you for helping me drive us toward a brighter future.