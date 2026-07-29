Help Me Build a Fresh Fish Supply Chain

Hello, my name is Rachid, and I am the founder of FreshCatch Express, a project aimed at solving a real problem in my region.

In many cities in Morocco, small restaurants and local vendors struggle every day to find fresh, high-quality fish at stable and fair prices. The supply is often inconsistent, expensive, or unreliable, which directly affects their business and the quality they can offer to their customers.

I decided to take action.

FreshCatch Express is a fish distribution business that will connect trusted suppliers to local restaurants and vendors through a reliable and efficient delivery system. My goal is to ensure daily access to fresh fish while maintaining quality, affordability, and trust.

To launch this project, I need to invest in a refrigerated truck, initial inventory, and basic logistics. This will allow me to start delivering fresh fish safely and consistently from day one.

This project is not only about building a business. It is about supporting local food businesses, improving supply chains, and creating new economic opportunities in the community.

Every contribution will help me take one step closer to making this vision a reality.

Thank you for your support and for believing in this project.