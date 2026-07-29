Help Me Build a Free Speech Podcast Platform

For years, I’ve used social media to speak my mind, entertain people, create content, and connect with millions. Recently, I’ve stopped getting monetized and recommended the way I used to, and it’s become clear that relying on big platforms can silence independent creators overnight.





Instead of giving up, I’m building my own podcast website and independent platform where real conversations and freedom of speech can continue without censorship or algorithms controlling the message.





This fundraiser will help cover:

• Podcast equipment

• Website development and hosting

• Studio setup

• Marketing and promotion

• Content production costs





My goal is to create a platform where people can hear honest conversations, different viewpoints, comedy, music, culture, and real-life discussions without fear of being shut down.





If you believe in supporting independent creators and freedom of speech, I would truly appreciate your support. Every donation and share helps me take one step closer to building something real and lasting.





Thank you to everyone supporting the vision. Please share this campaign and help spread the message.



