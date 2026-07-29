Help me build a community of the Ghost Children

Hey Friends

A lot has happened since this photo was taken in 1997. That was the year that a Choctaw Elder told me that I was one of the thousands of Ghost Children. I had just written "Children of the Elder Fires" and was attending a sweat lodge high on a mountain top in Tennessee. He had been told of my story and explained that many bloodlines were lost as a result of wars and relocation and many can never complete genealogical requirements to be connected to any roll. Therefore, they can never be known as an Indian. And because of the way it was set up, they would always be walking between two worlds.

I was one of those people.

There, I've said it!

I am not a registered Indian of any sort.

I am one of the Ghost People. Native American Indian in heart, soul, family, and identity. But legally not permitted to access the culture.

My heart longs to be part of that community and I recently lost my true brother David Crow Hawk who gave me respect and encouragement to connect deeper, but now that seems much less important.

Now, I believe that it is more important to locate those lost bloodlines. To search out and document the family stories and whatever lineage research that can be done. And connect with like minded people to build a community of our own. A community of love and respect to our Native family to encourage free exchange of knowledge to those who need it.

So, Please join me with a FOLLOW.

#Ghost Children Chronicles and leave your story in the comments.

I'll be setting up a site soon to archive and connect with you all.

Who knows, maybe we will do our own unofficial roll and see where it leads.

Come on by, and give us a like and share.

The Ghost Children Chronicles

Also, any donation that you can make would be very helpful in getting the word out about this growing community. The y2k census stated that there were nearly 6 million people in the U.S. that claimed Native origins but did not have any tribal affiliations. That means that there are millions of these Ghost Children who are looking for a community to belong to.

Will you help? If you are one of us, will you be a part of this movement?

Thank you