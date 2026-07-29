GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help me build a community of the Ghost Children

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBlackfox Kindred

Fundraiser funds will be received by Donnie Kindred

Help me build a community of the Ghost Children

Hey Friends

A lot has happened since this photo was taken in 1997. That was the year that a Choctaw Elder told me that I was one of the thousands of Ghost Children. I had just written "Children of the Elder Fires" and was attending a sweat lodge high on a mountain top in Tennessee. He had been told of my story and explained that many bloodlines were lost as a result of wars and relocation and many can never complete genealogical requirements to be connected to any roll. Therefore, they can never be known as an Indian. And because of the way it was set up, they would always be walking between two worlds.

I was one of those people.

There, I've said it!

I am not a registered Indian of any sort.

I am one of the Ghost People. Native American Indian in heart, soul, family, and identity. But legally not permitted to access the culture.

My heart longs to be part of that community and I recently lost my true brother David Crow Hawk who gave me respect and encouragement to connect deeper, but now that seems much less important.

Now, I believe that it is more important to locate those lost bloodlines. To search out and document the family stories and whatever lineage research that can be done. And connect with like minded people to build a community of our own. A community of love and respect to our Native family to encourage free exchange of knowledge to those who need it.

So, Please join me with a FOLLOW.

#Ghost Children Chronicles and leave your story in the comments.

I'll be setting up a site soon to archive and connect with you all.

Who knows, maybe we will do our own unofficial roll and see where it leads.

Come on by, and give us a like and share.

The Ghost Children Chronicles

Also, any donation that you can make would be very helpful in getting the word out about this growing community. The y2k census stated that there were nearly 6 million people in the U.S. that claimed Native origins but did not have any tribal affiliations. That means that there are millions of these Ghost Children who are looking for a community to belong to.

Will you help? If you are one of us, will you be a part of this movement?

Thank you

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,300 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve