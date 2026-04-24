Help me build a better future with disabilities

I am a survivor of an above-knee amputation on my right leg, which happened about three years ago. On a summer morning, I collapsed in a Fred Meyer parking lot and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors discovered severe blood clots in my right leg. Over several weeks, I endured fourteen surgeries in an attempt to save my leg. Unfortunately, the first amputation was below the knee, but after developing infections, a second amputation was performed above the knee. The cause of the blood clots remains uncertain, and I continue to face health challenges, including the risk of losing my left leg. Physical therapy and medications are now a regular part of my life as I work to keep the clots at bay.





I am 64 years old and now rely solely on disability to survive with my ongoing health issues. I spent my life working as a carpenter and cabinet maker, a career I loved and was proud of. Since my collapse, I have struggled to adjust to a new reality. My SSDI covers rent, utilities, food, and basic needs, but I am out of funds by the middle of each month. Living on SSDI means I am just getting by, and it has been difficult to maintain a sense of independence and dignity.





Any support you can offer means the world to me. I have been completely alone these last five years and currently have no one to help. I have suffered many falls, including one that caused me to lose four front teeth. While SSDI helps with dental care, it does not cover implants, which would be the best solution for me. I am also seeking help with moving costs and deposits to find a more affordable and ADA-friendly living arrangement. Your support would be tremendous and help me regain stability and hope. I have no criminal record, do not drink or use drugs, and am simply a good man facing hard times. I hope you find a place in your heart to help a guy out. Thank you very much for your time and consideration.