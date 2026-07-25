Help Me Build a Better Future for My Family

Hello everyone,

My name is Jaouad, and I am a father from Morocco. I am working hard every day, but my income is not enough to provide a stable future for my family.

My dream is to move to Spain to find a better job and give my children a better life, with stable housing, education, and the opportunities they deserve.

The money raised will help cover travel expenses, visa and document costs, and the first months of living until I can find work and become financially independent.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings me one step closer to giving my family hope and a brighter future. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing my fundraiser with others.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your kindness, support, and prayers. May God bless you. ❤️



