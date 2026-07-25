Help Me Bring the Gospel Back to a Generation That

There has never been a more important time to reach the next generation with the truth of God's Word.

Every day, millions of young people are immersed in music, entertainment, and social media that glorify violence, sexual immorality, greed, substance abuse, and hopelessness. These messages are shaping hearts and minds at an alarming rate, leaving many searching for purpose in all the wrong places.

I refuse to stand by and watch an entire generation drift further away from God.

The Lord has placed a burden on my heart to use the gifts He has given me—not for fame or fortune, but to proclaim the Gospel through music, media, and biblical teaching that resonates with today's youth. My desire is to create music that is both spiritually powerful and artistically excellent—music that people genuinely want to listen to while pointing them toward Christ instead of away from Him.

That vision became The Godbody EP, my newest gospel music project. Every song was created with one purpose: to plant seeds of faith, challenge listeners to seek God, and remind them that true identity, peace, and salvation are found in Him alone.

The Godbody EP is already available on the Even music platform, and I've included my Even link below so you can hear the project for yourself.

But this is only the beginning.

My goal is to complete the full Godbody LP and make it available free for everyone to hear on Even. I never want someone to miss the opportunity to hear a message of hope because they couldn't afford it. I want the Gospel to be accessible to anyone who is searching for truth.

To make that possible, I need your help.

Your generosity will allow me to devote myself fully to this ministry and help cover the costs of:

• Completing the Godbody LP

• Professional recording, production, mixing, and mastering

• Music videos and visual content that compete with today's media landscape

• Gospel-centered outreach through social media and online platforms

• Creating content that encourages young people to return to God and His commandments

This isn't simply about making an album.

It's about giving young people an alternative to the destructive messages that dominate today's culture.

It's about reaching someone before addiction does.

Before violence does.

Before depression convinces them they have no purpose.

Before they believe the lies the world keeps telling them.

I believe God is still calling people home, and I want to be one of the voices He uses to reach those who may never step inside a church but will press play on a song.

If this mission speaks to your heart, I humbly ask you to partner with me.

No gift is too small. Every donation helps bring this vision closer to reality, and every prayer strengthens this ministry. If you're unable to give financially, sharing this campaign with others is another powerful way to support the work.

Together, we can create music that doesn't just entertain—it transforms.

Together, we can give this generation another voice to listen to.

Together, we can help bring more hearts back to the Lord.

Thank you for your prayers, your generosity, and for believing that God's Word still has the power to change lives.

Listen to The Godbody EP on Even:

https://even.biz/artist/godbaeen.biz

"Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature." — Mark 16:15