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Help Me Bring Running Water to My Home

Goal€10,000 EUR
Raised€5 EUR

Fundraiser created byDace Meškauskienė

Fundraiser funds will be received by Dace Meškauskienė

Help Me Bring Running Water to My Home

My name is Dace, and I live in a small village in Lithuania. This year, I will turn 53. I am asking for help with something that many people may take for granted - having running water in my home.


At the moment, my house does not have a functioning water supply. Living without running water makes everyday life much more difficult, especially after long and physically demanding days at work. I work at a poultry farm, where the work is hard and tiring, and I earn approximately €1,000 per month.


I have always worked honestly and lived modestly. Most of my income is used for essential living expenses, including food, utilities, transport and maintaining the house. Despite trying to save, I am unable to put aside enough money to cover the cost of installing the water supply, purchasing the necessary materials and paying for professional work.


I am not asking for luxury. My greatest wish is simply to have running water and basic, safe living conditions in my home. The funds raised would be used for the water supply system, plumbing work, construction materials and other essential installation costs.

It is not easy for me to ask strangers for help. I have spent my life working hard and trying to manage everything on my own. However, this project is more than I can afford without support, and even a small contribution would bring me closer to having a safe and comfortable home.


I will share photographs of the current condition of my home and provide updates about the work, purchased materials and the use of the funds. I want everyone who supports me to see the real difference their kindness has made.


Any donation, no matter the amount, would mean more to me than I can express. Even if you are unable to contribute financially, sharing my fundraiser could help it reach someone who may be able to support me.


Thank you from the bottom of my heart for reading my story, for sharing it and for considering helping me bring running water into my home.


With sincere gratitude,

Dace

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