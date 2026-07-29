Help Me Bring my young Family Together

Hi, I'm Gathere Peter, a 1st year graduate student at Regent College in Vancouver Canada. I moved here with big dreams, not just for myself, but for my family's future.

Back home in Kenya are the four people who make everything worth it: my wife and our three children — ages 14, 12, and 10. This is the first time we've ever been apart, and none of us expected how hard it would hit. I missed my eldest's birthday recently. That's a moment I can't get back. We've put most of our savings into my travel and studies. The cost of being separated financially and emotionally is taking a real toll on all of us. My wife has a chance for an open work permit that allows her to work in Canada, which means that together, we will contribute to build something truly sustainable for our family.

More than that, bringing the children over gives them; at exactly the ages when it matters most — access to an education and life experience that could genuinely shape who they become. These are young lives with so much potential, and Canada offers them the space to grow into whoever they want to be.

Our goal is clear and specific: we need to raise USD $6,000 to cover the remaining visa processing fees and flight tickets from Nairobi to Vancouver. That's it. Once they land, we hit the ground running together.

Your support, whatever the amount, will be an answered pray for my dear family. Every dollar gets my family one step closer to being in the same room again. I look forward in hope and imagine the tears of joy on my children's faces once they step off that plane – for this sweet reunion!

This is my appeal, with gratitude.