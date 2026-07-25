Help me bring my sick bunny to vet

(Cash App only $NahimaTraore)Hello, I have a sick rabbit who needs to go to vet but I’m struggling to make money to pay for medical bills and expenses for him my rabbits health slowly started failing around 3 weeks ago and I need to make money fast I’m not asking for much just 10-20$. He’s been with me for 5 years and im seriously worried about him I’ll be so grateful if you donate thank you.