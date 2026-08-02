Help Me Bring My Pitbull Puppy Home

My dog is at the shelter facing euthanization in 4 days. She's almost a year old, a pitbull puppy who bit my other dog. It happened out of my control, but she doesn't deserve to die for a mistake. Dogs make mistakes, and as her owner, I need to help her and get her the right treatment like training.





I'm raising money for the adoption fees to bring her home to a good home where I can give her the care and training she needs. She's my responsibility, and I'm willing to fight to save her life. Your support would mean everything to me and to her.